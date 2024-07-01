Woman falls to death from flyover after scooter crashes into barrier on NH 66 in Thiruvananthapuram; two injured

In a freak accident at the Venpalavattom flyover along the National Highway 66 in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday afternoon, a woman died and two others sustained injuries after their scooter crashed into the side barrier and fell from the top onto the service road below. The deceased has been identified as Simi, 35, hailing from Kovalam, who was the pillion rider. Her sister Sini, 32, and Sivanya, 3, sustained injuries.

According to the Pettah Police, the accident happened around 1.30 p.m. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, as the only CCTV visual available till now, from a shop near the service road, only shows them falling from the flyover.

It is now assumed that the scooter, which was heading towards the Kovalam side, had lost control and crashed into the side railings, causing it to fall over. The pillion rider had hit her head on the road during the fall.