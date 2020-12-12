Kerala

Woman falls through sinkhole, rescued

A 38-year-old woman was rescued after she fell through a sinkhole and slipped into the well of the neighbour’s house at Irikkur on Thursday.

She was washing clothes when the sinkhole suddenly formed under her feet.

Locals’ help

Local residents came to her rescue after they heard the wail of the woman from inside the well.

She was brought out of the well with the help of Fire and Rescue Service personnel, who reached the spot from Mattannur in the district.

The victim was identified as Umaiba, wife of former panchayat member K.A. Ayub.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2020 12:35:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/woman-falls-through-sinkhole-rescued/article33310679.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY