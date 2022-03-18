Woman entrepreneur stabbed to death in Thrissur

A woman entrepreneur who was stabbed by a former employee succumbed to her injuries on Friday.

Rincy Nassar, 30, of Eriyad, was stabbed while she was returning home from her shop on a scooter with her children on Thursday night. There were around 30 injuries on her body. Three of her fingers were severed.

The police are searching for Riyas, 25, her neighbour and former employee at her textile shop ‘Nirakkoot’ at Eriyad.

Riyas, who followed Rincy on a bike on Thursday night, rammed his bike on her scooter. He hacked her with a knife on her face and hands after she fell from the bike.

He threatened at knifepoint the local people who rushed to Rincy’s help when they heard her children screaming for help. The children aged four and 11 escaped without injury. Later, Riyas escaped from the scene on his bike.

The police suspect vengeance over his dismissal from the job as the reason for the murder. The police had warned Riyas a few months back after he attacked Rincy’s house. He used to create trouble at her shop demanding that she take him back.