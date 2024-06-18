ADVERTISEMENT

Woman electrocuted; farm owner, worker held

Published - June 18, 2024 08:20 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was electrocuted from an electric fencing illegally set up around a poultry farm at Panamanna near Ottapalam on Monday. The police on Tuesday arrested the farm owner and his employee in connection with the incident.

Parukutty P. was found dead near the farm on Monday. The police found that she was electrocuted from the fence, which had been installed illegally to drive off dogs and wild boars.

The police arrested Sivadasan, 58, and his worker Abdul Ali, 31. The police said Ali had forgotten to switch off the power line.

