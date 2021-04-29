Woman drowns while trying to save child

Kannur

29 April 2021 17:32 IST

A 25-year-old woman drowned while trying to save a child who fell into Nayikali river in Mattannur on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Amrita, a resident of Palat, Kodolipram. She is the daughter of Munderi Higher Secondary School Lab Assistant C. Balakrishnan and Palat Ramani

The incident happened near Nayikali Durga Bhagwati Temple. Though the child was rescued, Amrita could not be saved.

Advertising

Advertising