September 20, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KOLLAM

Southern Railway’s Thiruvananthapuram division will be engaging a part-time woman doctor at the Railway Health Unit, Kollam.

Medical graduates with MBBS qualification and one-year experience are eligible to apply. Interested candidates can register their names on www.pbtvc.in before 5 p.m. on September 23. An interview will be held at 11 a.m. on September 25 at Senior Divisional Personnel Officer (Sr. DPO) office, Thiruvananthapuram division.