Woman dies of suspected rabies at Kumaramputhur

A woman homoeo doctor who had been bitten by her pet dog two months ago died at her house at Kumaramputhur, near Mannarkkad, on Monday. Ramlath, 40, is suspected to have died of rabies.

Although she had been bitten by the dog two months ago, she was reported to have ignored it. However, she sought the treatment at a private hospital at Mannarkkad at first, and later at Government Tribal Specialty Hospital, Attappady, after she fell ill two days ago.

She was referred to the district hospital here and from there to Government Medical College Hospital at Thrissur for proper treatment. However, she and her husband left the Thrissur hospital and went home without the permission of the hospital authorities while being under treatment on Sunday night.

Health authorities said she died at her house by Monday noon. They said they were waiting for the medical report from the Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, to confirm whether her death was due to rabies or not.

The health authorities have advised everyone who came in contact with her to get vaccinated against rabies.