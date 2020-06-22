Woman dies of scrub typhus in Wayanad

A 49-year-old woman in Thavinhal grama panchayat in Wayanad district died of scrub typhus on Monday morning. Scrub typhus is a disease transmitted by infected ticks. Health officials identified the deceased as Sofia, wife of K.C. Joseph of Kappalumakkal of Vimala Nagar. A man of Vallivattom tribal hamlet at Cheeral in the district had died of the disease in February this year. “Sofia had been admitted to a private hospital at Thalapuzha on June 8 with symptoms of scrub typhus and later she was referred to a private hospital in Kannur,” R. Renuka, District Medical Officer, told The Hindu. She was also a chronic diabetic, Dr.Renuka said. Her condition worsened on Sunday night and she died on Monday at 5.30 a.m. Tests conducted on the samples collected from the patient confirmed it as a case of scrub typhus. There was no need for panic as all steps had been taken to prevent an outbreak of the disease, Dr. Renuka said.

“Orientia tsutsugamushi, a tick-borne bacterium belonging to the family Rickettsiaceae, is responsible for scrub typhus in humans,” Dr.Renuka said adding that Chigger mites (larval mites) on rodents such as rat and squirrel transmitted the disease to humans.

Health Department data indicate as many as eight scrub typhus cases, including two deaths, in the district so far this year.