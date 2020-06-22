Woman dies of scrub typhus in Wayanad

Kalpetta

22 June 2020 19:29 IST

A 49-year-old woman in Thavinhal grama panchayat in Wayanad district died of scrub typhus, transmitted by infected ticks, on Monday morning.

Health Department officials identified the deceased as Sofia, wife of K.C. Joseph of Kappalumakkal at Vimala Nagar.

A man of Vallivattom tribal hamlet at Cheeral in the district had died of the disease in February this year.

Advertising

Advertising

“Sofia had been admitted to a private hospital at Thalapuzha on June 8 with symptoms of scrub typhus and later she was referred to a private hospital in Kannur,” R. Renuka, District Medical Officer, told The Hindu. She was also a chronic diabetic patient, Dr. Renuka said.

Samples collected from the patient had been sent to the Manipal Centre for Virus Research (MCVR) and tests confirmed it as a case of scrub typhus.

There was no need for panic as all steps had been taken to tackle the outbreak of the disease in the district, Dr. Renuka said.

Scrub typhus is caused by the bacteria Orientia tsutsugamushi . It is transmitted to humans and rodents by mites known as chiggers.

According to the Health Department, as many as eight scrub typhus cases have been reported from the district so far this year, including two deaths, as against 29 such cases, including two deaths, in the district last year.