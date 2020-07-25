Woman dies of COVID in Wayanad

KALPETTA

25 July 2020 20:27 IST

A 62-year-old woman died of COVID-19 at the taluk hospital at Sulthan Bathery in the district on Saturday.

Laila, a native of Thalassery in Kannur district, died on Saturday morning. She was undergoing treatment for pneumonia and was en route to Thalassery from Bangalore in an ICU ambulance for specialist treatment, Health Department sources said. She was accompanied by two relatives.

When they reached Muthanga on the Kerala-Karnataka border, the woman felt uneasy and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Advertising

Advertising

The Truenat examination conducted on her samples, collected posthumously, at the hospital showed her positive for the virus, the sources added.