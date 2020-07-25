Kerala

Woman dies of COVID in Wayanad

A 62-year-old woman died of COVID-19 at the taluk hospital at Sulthan Bathery in the district on Saturday.

Laila, a native of Thalassery in Kannur district, died on Saturday morning. She was undergoing treatment for pneumonia and was en route to Thalassery from Bangalore in an ICU ambulance for specialist treatment, Health Department sources said. She was accompanied by two relatives.

When they reached Muthanga on the Kerala-Karnataka border, the woman felt uneasy and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The Truenat examination conducted on her samples, collected posthumously, at the hospital showed her positive for the virus, the sources added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 25, 2020 8:27:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/woman-dies-of-covid-in-wayanad/article32192110.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY