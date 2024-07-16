Woman dies as tree falls on moving car near Vazhayila

A woman died after a tree fell on a moving car at Aaramkallu, Vazhayila, in the Aruvikkara police station limits on Tuesday night.

A male passenger in the car sustained minor injuries.

The incident occurred around 7.45 p.m., the Aruvikkara police said. The tree fell on the car, destroying it.

An emergency rescue vehicle from the Thiruvananthapuram Fire and Rescue Services and a crisis response team from the Nedumangad Fire and Rescue Service reached the spot. Though the male passenger was taken out, the woman was stuck in the car. The rescue services had to use hydraulic equipment to cut open the roof of the vehicle and take her out, the rescue services said.

The woman was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital casualty, but could not be saved. The male passenger was taken to the Nedumangad district hospital, the police said.

The Fire and Rescue Services also removed the tree to restore traffic on the road.

