Woman dies after undergoing sterilisation procedure

January 20, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A 31-year-old woman who developed complications immediately after undergoing a laparoscopic sterilisation procedure at the Women and Children’s Hospital, Alappuzha, died on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Asha Sarath of Pazhaveedu in Alappuzha. The woman underwent surgery on Friday and died at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha, where she was on ventilator support. Relatives alleged medical negligence for the loss of life.

According to hospital authorities, the woman suffered a heart attack soon after the procedure and was immediately shifted to the MCH. Following the allegations, District Medical Officer Jamuna Varghese ordered a probe into the death.

Dr. Varghese said the investigation would be conducted by an expert panel.

The District Legal Services Authority sought a report from the Women and Children’s Hospital Superintendent on the incident.

CONNECT WITH US