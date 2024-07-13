ADVERTISEMENT

Woman dies after tree falls on her in Idukki

Published - July 13, 2024 08:37 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A cardamom plantation worker was killed when a dead tree fell on her while she was working on a private cardamom plantation at Kainagiri, near Peechad, in Adimaly on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Shanta, 65, a resident of Elamblassery tribal settlement.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1.30 p.m. Other workers narrowly escaped. Though she was rushed to Adimaly Taluk Hospital, she was pronounced brought dead.

The body will be handed over to the relatives after a post-mortem examination. The funeral will be held at Elamblassery St James CSI Church on Sunday.

