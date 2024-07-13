GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman dies after tree falls on her in Idukki

Published - July 13, 2024 08:37 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A cardamom plantation worker was killed when a dead tree fell on her while she was working on a private cardamom plantation at Kainagiri, near Peechad, in Adimaly on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Shanta, 65, a resident of Elamblassery tribal settlement.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1.30 p.m. Other workers narrowly escaped. Though she was rushed to Adimaly Taluk Hospital, she was pronounced brought dead.

The body will be handed over to the relatives after a post-mortem examination. The funeral will be held at Elamblassery St James CSI Church on Sunday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.