Woman dies after glass shard pierces her stomach

KOCHI

15 June 2020 20:45 IST

Glass door of bank breaks after she crashes into it

A 45-year-old woman, Beena, died after a splinter from a broken glass door at the entrance of a bank pierced her stomach on Monday.

The police said the incident occurred around 1 p.m. at the Bank of Baroda branch at A.M. Road, Perumbavoor. The glass door at the entrance shattered after the woman crashed into it while she was rushing out to collect the keys of her two-wheeler parked in front of the branch. A resident of Koovappady, near Perumbavoor, Beena is survived by her husband Jiju and three children, they said.

The woman was standing near the cash counter when she realised that she had left the keys on her vehicle and rushed to the main door. She failed to notice that the glass door was closed and crashed into it.

Advertising

Advertising

Internal injuries

The CCTV footage showed her rising from the floor holding on to the side of her bleeding stomach. She was helped by the bank employees to a seat. The police said the woman was rushed to the nearby hospital immediately. The internal injuries caused by the splinter resulted in her death, they said. An inquest was held at the government taluk hospital in Perumbavoor.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death. The body has been shifted to Government Medical College, Ernakulam, for post-mortem examination.

‘Use toughened glass’

Glass doors remain a popular choice for banks and other commercial establishments, including malls, in the State. “But there should be no compromise on its quality and strength. Toughened glass should be used as it would only break into granules without leaving any sharp edges,” said Lalichan Zacharias, national secretary of the Indian Institute of Architects.