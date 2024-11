A 26-year-old woman died after falling from a moving train at Mooradu, near Payyoli in Kozhikode, on Friday. The victim was identified as Jincy Subrahmanyan, a resident of Chelembra in Malappuram district.

The incident occurred at 6 a.m. She was travelling on the Alappuzha Executive Express with her parents, after visiting relatives in Kannur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.