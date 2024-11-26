Woman dies after falling from moving bus in Idukki

A 74-year-old woman died after she fell from a KSRTC bus at Erumpadam, near Elappara, on the Kattappana-Kuttikkanam State Highway on Tuesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased has been identified as Swarnam Rajamani of Kattadikkavala Onnam division, near Cheenthalar, in Idukki.

According to the police, Swarnam, who was on the way to her daughter’s house at Arammile, boarded the bus from Erumpadam. While the driver was negotiating a hairpin bend, the bus door opened accidentally and the woman, who was standing near the door, fell on the road. The seriously injured woman was taken to the Peermade taluk hospital and later to Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, but her life could not be saved. The body was shifted to the mortuary.

Swarnam was a worker at Peerumade Tea Company in Elappara.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.