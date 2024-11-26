ADVERTISEMENT

Woman dies after falling from moving bus in Idukki

Published - November 26, 2024 07:19 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A 74-year-old woman died after she fell from a KSRTC bus at Erumpadam, near Elappara, on the Kattappana-Kuttikkanam State Highway on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Swarnam Rajamani of Kattadikkavala Onnam division, near Cheenthalar, in Idukki.

According to the police, Swarnam, who was on the way to her daughter’s house at Arammile, boarded the bus from Erumpadam. While the driver was negotiating a hairpin bend, the bus door opened accidentally and the woman, who was standing near the door, fell on the road. The seriously injured woman was taken to the Peermade taluk hospital and later to Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, but her life could not be saved. The body was shifted to the mortuary.

Swarnam was a worker at Peerumade Tea Company in Elappara.

