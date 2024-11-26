 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Woman dies after falling from moving bus in Idukki

Published - November 26, 2024 07:19 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A 74-year-old woman died after she fell from a KSRTC bus at Erumpadam, near Elappara, on the Kattappana-Kuttikkanam State Highway on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Swarnam Rajamani of Kattadikkavala Onnam division, near Cheenthalar, in Idukki.

According to the police, Swarnam, who was on the way to her daughter’s house at Arammile, boarded the bus from Erumpadam. While the driver was negotiating a hairpin bend, the bus door opened accidentally and the woman, who was standing near the door, fell on the road. The seriously injured woman was taken to the Peermade taluk hospital and later to Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, but her life could not be saved. The body was shifted to the mortuary.

Swarnam was a worker at Peerumade Tea Company in Elappara.

Published - November 26, 2024 07:19 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.