Woman dies after being allegedly beaten up by son in Kasaragod

October 14, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

A 63-year-old woman died after she was allegedly beaten up by her son following an argument over the use of a mobile phone.

The deceased was identified as T. Rukmini, wife of late Rajan. The alleged incident took place on Thursday morning.

According to the police, the argument between Rukmini and her son Sujith, 34, escalated and he fatally struck Rukmini on the head with a wooden plank and forcibly pushed her against a wall.

The police later arrived at the scene and took Sujith into custody. Rukmini was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kannur. She died on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment.

The Hosdurg First Class Magistrate Court ordered Sujith to be admitted to the Government Mental Health Centre, Kuthiravattam. The decision came after a medical examination at the district hospital revealed that Sujith was suffering from mental disorder.

