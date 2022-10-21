Woman detained on daughter-in-law’s complaint of black magic

Woman says she was subjected to physical and sexual abuse by her husband and his family in the name of exorcism

A woman was taken into custody by the Chadayamangalam police on Friday for allegedly indulging in black magic and torturing her daughter-in-law.

According to a complaint, the young woman was subjected to physical and sexual abuse by her husband and his family in the name of exorcism. The Attingal resident said she was taken to an occult practitioner called Abdul Jabbar who forced her to strip and perform a puja. When she protested, she was beaten and drugged by her husband. Reportedly, her husband’s family believed that she was possessed by evil spirits and the woman was taken to several places including Nagore, Ervadi, and Kodungalloor where she was abused. “Immediately after marriage I was taken to Nagore where I saw other girls getting exploited. Later I was drugged and locked up,” she said.

The incidents occurred in 2016 and the woman alleged that her husband’s family and Abdul Jabbar, who claimed to be her sister-in-law’s husband, practised occult rituals at their home regularly. She said she was not allowed to contact her family and when she finally approached the Attingal police, no action was taken. But a case was registered by the Chadayamangalam police when she filed a complaint after the Elanthoor human sacrifice case.

“She filed a complaint five days back and we have taken her mother-in-law into custody. At present Abdul Jabbar is absconding and his social media pictures prove he was involved in some suspicious activities. The incidents took place from December 2016 to February 2017 and the complaint was registered after five years. The investigation is in primary stage and we are on the lookout for Abdul Jabbar and his associates,” said a senior police official.