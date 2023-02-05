ADVERTISEMENT

Woman detained for ‘inflicting burns on 7-year-old son’

February 05, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - IDUKKI

Sasi Kumar K 10408

The police on Sunday detained a woman for allegedly inflicting burns on her seven-year-old son with a hot steel ladle for “stealing a tyre from a nearby shop.” The incident occurred on Sunday at Lakshamveedu Colony, Attappallam, under the Kumily police station limits.

A neighbour noticed the incident and alerted the nearest anganwadi and panchayat member, who then shifted the child to a nearby hospital. “The boy also said that his mother rubbed chilli powder on his eye,” said Kumily Circle Inspector Jobin Antony.

“After recording the child’s statement, the police registered a case against the 28-year-old mother under the Juvenile Justice Act,” said Mr. Antony. Idukki district child protection officer M.G. Geetha said that if needed, the child would be shifted to a care home.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US