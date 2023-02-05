HamberMenu
Woman detained for ‘inflicting burns on 7-year-old son’

February 05, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - IDUKKI

Sasi Kumar K 10408

The police on Sunday detained a woman for allegedly inflicting burns on her seven-year-old son with a hot steel ladle for “stealing a tyre from a nearby shop.” The incident occurred on Sunday at Lakshamveedu Colony, Attappallam, under the Kumily police station limits.

A neighbour noticed the incident and alerted the nearest anganwadi and panchayat member, who then shifted the child to a nearby hospital. “The boy also said that his mother rubbed chilli powder on his eye,” said Kumily Circle Inspector Jobin Antony.

“After recording the child’s statement, the police registered a case against the 28-year-old mother under the Juvenile Justice Act,” said Mr. Antony. Idukki district child protection officer M.G. Geetha said that if needed, the child would be shifted to a care home.

