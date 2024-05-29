ADVERTISEMENT

Woman gives birth on KSRTC bus in Thrissur

Updated - May 29, 2024 08:52 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 08:50 pm IST - Thrissur

Bus driver took the bus to a nearby hospital after the woman developed acute labour pain 

The Hindu Bureau

Hospital workers taking the woman, who delivered on a KSRTC bus, and her child to Amala Hospital, Thrissur, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

The casualty wing of Amala Hospital, Thrissur, frequented by ambulances round the clock, witnessed on Wednesday the rare entry of a KSRTC bus with a woman in acute labour pain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Serina, 37, wife of Lijeesh Jacob of Thirunavaya in Malappuram district, was on her way to hospital on a KSRTC bus plying from Thrissur to Thottipalam. When the bus reached Peramangalam, she felt severe pain.

The driver, who realised the seriousness of the situation, drove the bus to the nearby Amala Hospital. The bus crew also alerted the hospital about the emergency situation.

Upon the bus reaching the hospital, the doctors and nurses tended to the woman inside the bus itself considering the advanced stage of labour. Serina gave birth to a healthy girl child on the bus. The mother and child were later shifted to the hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US