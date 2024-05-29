GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Woman gives birth on KSRTC bus in Thrissur

Bus driver took the bus to a nearby hospital after the woman developed acute labour pain 

Updated - May 29, 2024 08:52 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 08:50 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Hospital workers taking the woman, who delivered on a KSRTC bus, and her child to Amala Hospital, Thrissur, on Wednesday.

Hospital workers taking the woman, who delivered on a KSRTC bus, and her child to Amala Hospital, Thrissur, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

The casualty wing of Amala Hospital, Thrissur, frequented by ambulances round the clock, witnessed on Wednesday the rare entry of a KSRTC bus with a woman in acute labour pain.

Serina, 37, wife of Lijeesh Jacob of Thirunavaya in Malappuram district, was on her way to hospital on a KSRTC bus plying from Thrissur to Thottipalam. When the bus reached Peramangalam, she felt severe pain.

The driver, who realised the seriousness of the situation, drove the bus to the nearby Amala Hospital. The bus crew also alerted the hospital about the emergency situation.

Upon the bus reaching the hospital, the doctors and nurses tended to the woman inside the bus itself considering the advanced stage of labour. Serina gave birth to a healthy girl child on the bus. The mother and child were later shifted to the hospital.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.