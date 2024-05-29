Woman gives birth on KSRTC bus in Thrissur

The casualty wing of Amala Hospital, Thrissur, frequented by ambulances round the clock, witnessed on Wednesday the rare entry of a KSRTC bus with a woman in acute labour pain.

Serina, 37, wife of Lijeesh Jacob of Thirunavaya in Malappuram district, was on her way to hospital on a KSRTC bus plying from Thrissur to Thottipalam. When the bus reached Peramangalam, she felt severe pain.

The driver, who realised the seriousness of the situation, drove the bus to the nearby Amala Hospital. The bus crew also alerted the hospital about the emergency situation.

Upon the bus reaching the hospital, the doctors and nurses tended to the woman inside the bus itself considering the advanced stage of labour. Serina gave birth to a healthy girl child on the bus. The mother and child were later shifted to the hospital.