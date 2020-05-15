Woman, daughter-in-law electrocuted

Alappuzha

15 May 2020 20:42 IST

A 70-year-old woman and her 32-year-old daughter-in-law were electrocuted while trying to save a child who had come into contact with a snapped power line at Budhanoor here on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Omana of Budhanoor and her daughter-in-law Usha Mohan (Manju). Manju’s seven-year-old son escaped with minor injuries.

According to the Mannar police, the incident happened around 11.30 a.m. “The child ventured out of the house to the road and Omana followed him. The boy then touched the snapped power line, which broke after a tree branch fell on it. Seeing it, Omana tried to save her grandson and sustained an electric shock. After hearing the cries of Omana, Manju rushed to the spot and got electrocuted trying to save Omana and her son. Although local residents rushed them to a nearby hospital, their lives could not be saved,” said a police officer.

The police said that the boy’s life was saved by the timely intervention of the local people, who administered him first aid.