ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, daughter from T.N. killed as minibus overturns in Idukki

April 13, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - IDUKKI

Sixteen others sustain injuries. The vehicle was carrying tourists from Tamil Nadu to Munnar

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her daughter died and 16 others were injured when a minibus carrying tourists from Tamil Nadu to Munnar overturned at Vattakkannipara, near Nedumkandam, in Idukki on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Rajeena Banu, 43, and her daughter Nooril Sana, 7, residents of Ramanathapuram RS Mangalam in Tamil Nadu.

The police said the accident occurred near Sleeva Mount Church at Vattakkannipara on the Mayiladumpara-Kuthunkal road around 8.45 a.m. on Saturday. According to officials, while the driver was negotiating a curve, the minibus’ brake failed following which the vehicle hit an embankment and overturned. Local people and the Rajakkad police initiated rescue operations.

Driver critical

According to the police, the condition of the driver remains critical. The seriously injured people, including two boys aged seven months and three years, were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital at Theni in Tamil Nadu. The bodies were shifted to Adimali Taluk Hospital for autopsy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US