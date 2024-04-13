GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman, daughter from T.N. killed as minibus overturns in Idukki

Sixteen others sustain injuries. The vehicle was carrying tourists from Tamil Nadu to Munnar

April 13, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her daughter died and 16 others were injured when a minibus carrying tourists from Tamil Nadu to Munnar overturned at Vattakkannipara, near Nedumkandam, in Idukki on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Rajeena Banu, 43, and her daughter Nooril Sana, 7, residents of Ramanathapuram RS Mangalam in Tamil Nadu.

The police said the accident occurred near Sleeva Mount Church at Vattakkannipara on the Mayiladumpara-Kuthunkal road around 8.45 a.m. on Saturday. According to officials, while the driver was negotiating a curve, the minibus’ brake failed following which the vehicle hit an embankment and overturned. Local people and the Rajakkad police initiated rescue operations.

Driver critical

According to the police, the condition of the driver remains critical. The seriously injured people, including two boys aged seven months and three years, were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital at Theni in Tamil Nadu. The bodies were shifted to Adimali Taluk Hospital for autopsy.

