Septuagenarian woman, daughter found dead in house

A woman and her daughter were found dead inside their house at Perayam near Palode here on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Suprabha, 79, and Geetha, 59.

According to the Palode police, the preliminary investigations point to a case of suicide.

Both of them are assumed to have overdosed on a medication that Geetha was taking for mental health related issues. The deaths, which were reported at around 10 a.m., are estimated to have happened on Friday night.

A recent adverse court verdict in a case related to their land had reportedly caused them distress. Geetha’s husband was at home when the deaths happened.

Post-mortem proceedings were completed and the bodies handed over to the family, said the police.

