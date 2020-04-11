Woman cured of COVID-19 gives birth

A woman, cured of COVID-19, gave birth to a son at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday, the first such case in the State and the third in the country, according to hospital sources. A Caesarean section was performed on the 29-year-old Kasaragod native.

The woman had contracted COVID-19 from her husband, who was found afflicted on his return from Dubai. The couple were hospitalised on March 27. They were declared cured of the disease after their two test results turned negative and were scheduled to be discharged two days ago. However, since the woman was nearing her due date, she stayed back, said S. Ajith, head of gynaecology, who led the surgery team. The surgery was done in a specially equipped operating theatre with extra security measures.

Baby under observation

The couple are now housed in isolation ward. The child, weighing 3 km, too would be under observation in the hospital for some days.

N. Roy, Principal, Kannur Government Medical College, said special arrangements had already been in place at the operation theatre since a Caesarean had been done earlier on a suspected COVID-19 patient there. The woman was discharged after her test results turned negative.

Dr. Roy said 15 COVID-19 cases were treated and discharged from the hospital. Fifteen patients were still undergoing treatment.