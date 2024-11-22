ADVERTISEMENT

Woman CPO allegedly hacked to death by spouse in Kannur

Published - November 22, 2024 02:04 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A woman police officer was allegedly hacked to death by her husband at Paliyeri Kovil in Karivellur in the district on Thursday evening. The deceased, identified as Divyasree, 37, was a civil police officer (CPO) earlier at the Kasaragod Chandera station.

Rajesh, 41, the accused, reportedly attacked Divysree and her father Vasu with sharp weapons at their house around 6 p.m. Vasu sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Kannur, where his condition is reported to be critical. Divyasree died while being rushed to hospital. The body was shifted to the Kannur Medical College Hospital mortuary.

According to sources, Divyasree and Rajesh had been living separately, and a divorce case was pending in court.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the accused. They have registered a case and launched an investigation.

