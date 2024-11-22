 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman CPO allegedly hacked to death by spouse in Kannur

Published - November 22, 2024 02:04 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A woman police officer was allegedly hacked to death by her husband at Paliyeri Kovil in Karivellur in the district on Thursday evening. The deceased, identified as Divyasree, 37, was a civil police officer (CPO) earlier at the Kasaragod Chandera station.

Rajesh, 41, the accused, reportedly attacked Divysree and her father Vasu with sharp weapons at their house around 6 p.m. Vasu sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Kannur, where his condition is reported to be critical. Divyasree died while being rushed to hospital. The body was shifted to the Kannur Medical College Hospital mortuary.

According to sources, Divyasree and Rajesh had been living separately, and a divorce case was pending in court.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the accused. They have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Published - November 22, 2024 02:04 am IST

Related Topics

Kannur / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.