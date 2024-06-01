Woman commits suicide after attempting to murder daughter in Neyyattinkara

A 77-year old woman allegedly committed suicide after attempting to murder her daughter in Neyyattinkara late Friday.

The Neyyattinkara police identified the deceased as Leela, 77. Her bed-ridden daughter Bindu, 48, is in a critical condition after her mother purportedly attempted to slit her throat. She has been admitted to a private hospital in Neyyattinkara. The incident came to light during the wee hours of Saturday.

Leela is suspected to have committed suicide after pouring kerosene on herself. Her charred body was found by a relative who immediately informed a panchayat ward member and the police. Bindu has provided a statement to the police on what had transpired in their house located near the Neyyattinkara railway station.

The family is suspected to have suffered financial hardships. The husbands of both Leela and Bindu have died. One of Leela’s sons too died in an accident a month ago, while another son has been residing elsewhere. Bindu suffered from various ailments including diabetes, the police said.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056)