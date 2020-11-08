Woman, children found dead

MALAPPURAM

08 November 2020 22:46 IST

A woman and her three children were found hanging at their house at Nettikulam near Nilambur, on Sunday.

Rahna, 35, wife of Bineesh Sreedharan, their sons Adityan, 12, Anandu, 11, and Arjun, 8, were found hanging around 11 a.m. The polcie took them to the hospital, but the mother and children were declared dead. Rahna’s husband Bineesh was a plantation worker at Perambra, the police said.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline number104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri (0484-2540530), Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre (0495- 2760000) and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA) on 1056.

