Woman, children found dead

A woman and her three children were found hanging at their house at Nettikulam near Nilambur, on Sunday.
Rahna, 35, wife of Bineesh Sreedharan, their sons Adityan, 12, Anandu, 11, and Arjun, 8, were found hanging around 11 a.m. The polcie took them to the hospital, but the mother and children were declared dead. Rahna’s husband Bineesh was a plantation worker at Perambra, the police said.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline number104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri (0484-2540530), Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre (0495- 2760000) and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA) on 1056.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath