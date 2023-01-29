Woman, children found dead in Thrissur

January 29, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Thrissur

Charred remains of a young woman and her two children were found on the balcony of their house at Pannithadam, near Kunnamkulam, on Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Shafeena,28, wife of Haris of Pannithadam, her children Ajula, 3, and one-and-a-half-year-old Aman. Haris is working abroad.

The police suspect it to be a case of suicide based on preliminary investigation. They allegedly found remains of a bottle of petrol near the bodies.

According to the police, Shafeena, along with the children and mother-in-law, returned form a relative’s house on Saturday night. Later, Shafeena and the children went to sleep in their bedroom on the first floor. Some morning walkers found bodies on the balcony on Sunday morning.