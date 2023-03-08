ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, children found dead in Kallada river

March 08, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a suspected case of suicide, a 30-year-old woman and her children were found dead in the Kallada river on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Kalluvathukkalpara resident Remya Rajan and her children Sarayu and Saurav, aged five and three. The bodies, tied together by a sari, were retrieved from the river by a Fire and Rescue Services team. The bodies have been shifted to the taluk hospital mortuary and the Punlaur police have registered a case. Suicide prevention helpline 0471 2552056.  

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US