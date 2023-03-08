HamberMenu
Woman, children found dead in Kallada river

March 08, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a suspected case of suicide, a 30-year-old woman and her children were found dead in the Kallada river on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Kalluvathukkalpara resident Remya Rajan and her children Sarayu and Saurav, aged five and three. The bodies, tied together by a sari, were retrieved from the river by a Fire and Rescue Services team. The bodies have been shifted to the taluk hospital mortuary and the Punlaur police have registered a case. Suicide prevention helpline 0471 2552056.  

