Woman, child found dead in well
A woman and her six-month-old child were found dead under mysterious circumstances in a well at Tirthikotte Kuniyil near Chokli here on Saturday morning.
The deceased were identified as Jyotsana, 25, and her son Dhruv. The well is located in an uninhabited area. Her husband is an electrician.
The bodies were shifted to the Thalassery Government Hospital. The police are investigating the case.
