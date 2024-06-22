Woman breaks nose of man who harassed her daughter

A woman broke the nose of a man who allegedly sexually harassed her 17-year-old daughter during a heated argument on a bus near Adoor on Wednesday.

According to the police, the confrontation occurred at Nellimukal junction at 5 p.m. when the man, identified as 59-year-old Radhakrishna Pillai, was attacked by the woman. The police reported that the man was under the influence of alcohol when he misbehaved with the girl on the bus, as she was returning home from her Plus Two classes.

As the girl attempted to resist, the accused shouted at her and hurled abusive words. Distressed by the situation the girl immediately called her mother who quickly arrived on the scene and confronted the intoxicated man. A physical altercation ensued in which the woman struck the man in the face.

A police team soon arrived and took the man into custody. He was booked under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act). Meanwhile, the police are likely to charge the woman under Section 325 of the Indian Penal Code (causing grievous hurt).

Taking the incident seriously, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has initiated a suo motu case and called for reports from the Pathanamthitta District Police Chief and the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation Managing Director within 15 days.

