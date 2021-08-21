Woman bludgeoned to death by neighbour

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:

21 August 2021 11:42 IST

The police said the two families have been engaged in a long-standing feud.

The State capital woke up on the Thiruvonam day on Saturday to the news of the murder of a 40-year old woman allegedly by her neighbour near Thiruvallam on the outskirts of the city.

Raji of Nirappil was purportedly bludgeoned by her neighbour Gireesh following a dispute around 2 a.m. The suspect, who has been taken into custody by the Thiruvallam police, is believed to have attacked Raji using a stone. Despite being rushed to a hospital nearby, she succumbed to her head injury.

While the actual cause of the disagreement was yet to be known, the police pointed out that the two families have been engaged in a long-standing feud that has often led to altercations. The body of the deceased has been kept at the mortuary of the Government Medical College Hospital here.

