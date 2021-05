Thrissur

04 May 2021 14:50 IST

A young woman, who was under home quarantine after she was tested positive for COVID-19, was found dead in a well on their compound along with her 17-day-old baby at Vadakkekad on Tuesday. She was identified as Sini, wife of Rajesh Vailerippeedika. Her husband and five-year-old son were at home at the time of mishap.

