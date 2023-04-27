Woman ASI held on charge of cheating

April 27, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A woman assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) was arrested at Ottappalam on Thursday for swindling two persons out of gold jewellery worth 93 sovereigns and ₹9 lakh.

The police said Arya Sree, 47, assistant sub-inspector at the Valanchery police station, had cheated a woman from Pazhayannur and another from Ottappalam. Arya Sree hails from Thavanur near Ponnani.

Arya Sree had reportedly collected 93 sovereigns and ₹1.5 lakh from the woman from Pazhayannur in 2017 offering her a profit of ₹3 lakh within a year. Similarly she had collected ₹7.5 lakh from the Ottapalam native. Arya Sree was suspended from service following her arrest. She was remanded in judicial custody. An investigation is on.