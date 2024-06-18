Woman arrested with MDMA worth ₹50 lakh in Kochi

A woman was arrested with 1 kg of MDMA valued at over ₹50 lakh from the Aluva railway station on Tuesday.

The arrested is Sarmeen Akhtar, 26, of Bengaluru. A combined team of the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force and the Aluva police made the seizure as part of the special drive named Operation Clean.

The raid wad conducted at the instance of Ernakulam Range Deputy Inspector General Putta Vimaladitya and District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena.

The drug, which was smuggled in from Delhi hidden inside a heater, was meant for sale among youngsters. According to the police, Sarmeen used to return to Delhi the very day after delivering the drug.

The police suspect the woman to be a regular drug smuggler. In a major haul, the Ernakulam Rural police had seized 1.85 kg of MDMA from North Paravur towards the end of last year.

Further investigation is under way. The raid was conducted by a team comprising Narcotic Cell DySP P.V. Anil, Aluva DySP A. Prasad, inspector M.M. Manjudas, sub inspectors S.S. Sreelal and K. Nandakumar, assistant sub inspector Vinil Kumar, and senior civil police officers Ajitha Thilakan, P.N. Naiju, Deepthi Chandran, Mahin Shah Abubacker, and K.M. Manoj.

