Woman arrested on charge of killing child

KASARAGOD

07 January 2021 02:03 IST

The police arrested a 25-year-old woman on the charge of killing her one-and-a-half-year-old child by throwing him into a well.

Sharda, a native of Perlattadukka, was arrested on Wednesday. The child was found dead in the well. The incident took place on December 4 at Kattukukke village under the Badiyadukka police station limits.

A autopsy was conducted on the body at the Kannur medical college hospital after neighbours raised suspicion.

According to the police, on the day of the incident, neighbours had seen Sharda taking the child to the well.

Sharda was produced in court and remanded. Frequent quarrel with the husband was the reason for the crime, the police said.