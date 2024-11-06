ADVERTISEMENT

Woman arrested on charge of job fraud

Published - November 06, 2024 01:47 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman accused of duping job-seekers by offering them non-existent work visas was arrested by the Muvattupuzha police.

Shiny Mathew, 49, of Avoli in Muvattupuzha was accused of cheating two aspirants collectively duping them to the tune of over ₹6 lakh. While she allegedly collected ₹4.38 lakh from one aspirant by promising visa for a job in a supermarket in Germany, the other was promised a job in Singapore for which ₹2 lakh was reportedly collected.

She had allegedly pulled off the fraud in the garb of a recruitment firm in Muvattupuzha. The police investigation revealed that the firm did not have the licence for overseas recruitment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US