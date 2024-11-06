GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman arrested on charge of job fraud

Published - November 06, 2024 01:47 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman accused of duping job-seekers by offering them non-existent work visas was arrested by the Muvattupuzha police.

Shiny Mathew, 49, of Avoli in Muvattupuzha was accused of cheating two aspirants collectively duping them to the tune of over ₹6 lakh. While she allegedly collected ₹4.38 lakh from one aspirant by promising visa for a job in a supermarket in Germany, the other was promised a job in Singapore for which ₹2 lakh was reportedly collected.

She had allegedly pulled off the fraud in the garb of a recruitment firm in Muvattupuzha. The police investigation revealed that the firm did not have the licence for overseas recruitment.

Published - November 06, 2024 01:47 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.