Woman arrested on charge of job fraud

A woman accused of duping job-seekers by offering them non-existent work visas was arrested by the Muvattupuzha police.

Shiny Mathew, 49, of Avoli in Muvattupuzha was accused of cheating two aspirants collectively duping them to the tune of over ₹6 lakh. While she allegedly collected ₹4.38 lakh from one aspirant by promising visa for a job in a supermarket in Germany, the other was promised a job in Singapore for which ₹2 lakh was reportedly collected.

She had allegedly pulled off the fraud in the garb of a recruitment firm in Muvattupuzha. The police investigation revealed that the firm did not have the licence for overseas recruitment.