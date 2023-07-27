Woman arrested in man missing case

July 27, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Koodal police here arrested a 25-year-old woman in connection with a case in which her 34-year-old husband had gone missing about one-and-a-half years ago.

The accused was identified as Afsana, wife of Noushad in Padam, near Kalanjoor. As per the case, Noushad had gone missing from his rented house in November 2021.

Afsana was interrogation by the police the other day after she reported having spotted her husband near Adoor. The probe, however, took a turn when she abruptly confessed to the killing Noushad.

However, she kept giving contradictory statements as to how she disposed of the body. Based on her statements, the police mounted an extensive search to trace the body at different locations, though to no avail

Following this, she was arrested for attempting to mislead the investigators and destroying evidence. The police were now preparing to conduct a scientific investigation in the case.

