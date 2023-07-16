Woman arrested in connection with husband’s death in Thrissur

July 16, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Thrissur

A few days after the suspicious death of a youth in Thrissur district, the police on Sunday arrested the deceased person’s wife for allegedly attacking him fatally.

Vinod Kalavarakkunnu of Varantharappilly, a daily wage worker, died in a hospital on July 11. The police on Sunday arrested his wife Nisha, 43, an employee of a private hospital in Thrissur city.

According to the police, the couple had frequent quarrels as Vinod was suspicious about the phone calls of his wife. On July 11 night, Nisha was on a call when Vinod returned from work. He shouted at her and twisted her wrist while trying to snatch the phone. Nisha in a fit of anger stabbed him with a knife.

Grievously injured, Vinod sat on the bed with the bleeding wound on his chest. Nisha got scared and pressed the wound to control the bleeding. However, it is suspected that this led to internal bleeding. Nisha herself took Vinod to the hospital but he succumbed to the injury.

At the time, Nisha told the hospital staff that Vinod sustained the injury when he fell down during a quarrel between them.

The Varantharappilly police questioned Nisha as the post-mortem examination report of Vinod indicated the possibility of murder. According to the neighbours, the couple used to quarrel frequently.

Later, Nisha allegedly tried to destroy the evidence by cleaning the knife with which Vinod was stabbed. She also destroyed the blood-stained clothes.

Though she denied the crime initially, she confessed to it during further questioning by the police.

