Woman arrested in cheating case in Thiruvananthapuram

December 15, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Fort police have arrested a 33-year-old woman in connection with an incident where several women were duped into signing consents for bank loans.

The accused, identified as Rajila Rajan alias Anu, 33, Poojappura, is the third accused in a case where several women were cheated of ₹25 lakh in total on the pretext of securing them loans from the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation through the Indian Bank branch at Enchakkal for a group liability self-employment scheme, the police said in a statement.

The victims had given their consent by affixing their signature on a white paper. The other accused in the case have been identified and arrests are expected soon, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Fort, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.